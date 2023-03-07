VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kaweah Health is opening a new mental health center in Visalia to cater to an ongoing need for mental health services in the South Valley.

The new center is located at 301 West Noble Avenue and is scheduled to open on Wednesday.

“Due to the limited number of mental health providers, we know how difficult it can be to get in to see a therapist. We’re here to help,” said Theresa Croushore, Kaweah Health’s Director of Behavioral Health Service line.

The opening comes at the same time Kaweah Health going through challenging times as presented to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors last week. Hospital officials say that projects like these and others will help them get back to breaking even.

“While this is a challenging time for the healthcare industry, we are executing a turnaround plan and using our strong financial based to get us back to break even. We continuing to improve access to care and bring new capabilities and services to the Valley that will produce revenue and support the financial operations of our health care district. “Those include the continued development of mental health services in our area, a new outpatient clinic in Visalia’s industrial park, a new urology clinic in affiliation with Keck Medicine of USC, and a new partnership with Stanford’s cardiothoracic program to bring their faculty cardiothoracic surgeons to live and work in Visalia.” Kaweah Health

The Center for Mental Wellness is 1,200 square feet and will be staffed by professional clinicians. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will be accepting most private insurance, Medicare, and self-pay. Appointments can be made by calling (559) 624-6875.

The new center will include the following services:

Individual Therapy

Family Therapy

Child & Adolescent Therapy

Couples Counseling

Specialized Therapy Groups

EMDR Therapy

Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Play Therapy

Gabriela Martinez, a licensed marriage and family therapist will be serving as lead psychotherapist of the four-therapist team. She graduated with a Master’s Degree in Counseling from CSU, Fresno in 2003 and has been working in the mental health field for the past 20 years. She says they are ready to help their community, especially after these last few tough years.

“Especially through the COVID pandemic and how it affected everybody, we saw a big increase in depression issues. A lot of issues with substance abuse on the rise. Adolescence having a whole lot of those types of situations and it’s been ongoing. But in the past few years, it’s gotten worse and it’s definitely something we’d like to help people work through and address,” said Martinez.

Martinez is joined by a team of psychotherapists that include Maria Mendoza, a licensed marriage and family therapist; Analis Lopez Gonzales, an associate clinical social worker; and Vanessa Gutierrez and Julie Andress, who are both associate marriage and family therapists.