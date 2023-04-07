FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A backpack-wearing lizard is not something you expect to see in the wild, but a select group of lizards at Fresno Chaffee Zoo have been outfitted with them as part of a real-world test to help stop an endangered species from dying out.

According to zoo officials, the reptile trackers are for monitoring their endangered blunt-nosed leopard lizards. The backpacks are being tested out on a trial basis at Fresno Chaffee Zoo ahead of them being used for real in the Panoche Hills on the west side of Fresno County. The test at Fresno Chaffee Zoo is to make sure the harness design is suitable for use in the wild.

Previous versions of the trackers were good for approximately 12 weeks – but the improved version currently going through the trial phase could last as long as three years, which is the life expectancy of the blunt-nosed leopard lizard in the wild, according to Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Once released, the high-tech backpacks will send out a beep at a specific radio frequency. The lizards can be found by tuning into that frequency and following the beeps until they get louder – the louder the beep, the closer the lizard. Zoo staff members also plan on automating the system to track the lizards without having to manually listen for the beeps.

Zoo staff members plan on tracking 20 lizards this year – and up to 100 lizards in future years.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the blunt-nosed leopard lizard was endangered on March 11, 1967. Its home is the San Joaquin Valley floor and surrounding foothills in Central California. Federal officials say urbanization, vehicles, pesticides, and climate change are all threats to the species’ long-term survival.