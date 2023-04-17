CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fence now surrounds Fire Station 2 in Clovis ahead of its scheduled demolition.

The City of Clovis says Station 2 near Minnewawa and Santa Ana avenues is set to be torn down due to the station’s age and structural damage.

Following a formal bid process, a selected contractor submitted a bid of $7.6 million. According to the city, a new fire station is on the way – bigger than the old one – with dorm rooms that follow the current California building code and ADA-compliant bathrooms.

Photo provided by the City of Clovis.

A temporary station is now operating from the Clovis Fire Training Center located near Ashlan and Villa avenues.

Station 2 was first completed in 1978; the new fire station is set to open in late spring 2024.