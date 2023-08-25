FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you are thinking the price of salsa is steadily rising across Central Valley stores – you are not wrong.

According to AisleGopher, the prices of salsa products have risen in recent months, with data – showing a distinct rise starting in December 2022.

A recent NBC News article shows that the rise in the price of canned tomato goods was in part due to record rainfall across California. Experts say ketchup, spaghetti sauce, tomato soup, and salsa may be in short supply as more rain in a short period of time created new challenges, such as destroying blossoms and deterring bees.

Fowler-based Bobby Salzar’s says the rise in the price of its salsa is due to not only the cost of the vegetables – but there are other costs other overheads such as:

Labor

Trucking

Refrigeration

Utility costs

Boxes

Plastic Containers

Labels

If the cost of salsa is getting too high, you can also make your own. There are plenty of salsa recipes available for those of you who can get your own tomatoes, onion, garlic, peppers, and cilantro into a blender or food processor. Pulse everything until chopped, and then season with salt, and pepper.