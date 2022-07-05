FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The price of gas in Fresno is falling, on average by 13¢ per gallon over the last week, according to GasBuddy.

The numbers released on Tuesday show that the average price of a gallon of gas in Fresno is $6.06 following a survey of 364 stations in the city. That number is 8.4¢ lower than a month ago, but still $1.89 higher than it was at this time last year.

There is also a distinct contrast in prices across Fresno. GasBuddy figures show the cheapest price per gallon in Fresno is $5.58 – while the most expensive is $7.29.

The cause of this fall in gas prices relates to the fall in the price of crude oil. This week the price of U.S. crude oil dropped to $99.50 a barrel, the lowest price it was been since May 10. Prices per barrel in March were as high as $130 – and that change in the crude oil price filters down to the price we all pay at the gas pumps.

“The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday.”

Over the weekend, President Biden posted on Twitter a message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump to “bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product.” That was met with a response from the U.S. Oil and Gas Association that “the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester.”

As California’s gas prices are falling, the national average price of a gallon of gas is also going down. The national average price is down 10.4¢ in the last week creating an average price on Tuesday of $4.78 per gallon.