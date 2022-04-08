FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley has experienced warmer than normal temperatures over the past few days. Although the heat is set to subside, this weekend may see many try to cool off at one of the many rivers flowing through the area.

While this time of year can be warm for those on the valley floor, the water flowing from the higher elevations can be cold. In fact, data released by river monitoring stations show that the water is substantially cooler than one would probably expect.

The potential danger in the cool waters is the threat of hypothermia. Each increasingly hot day means the snowmelt rate increases, and those freezing waters end up in rivers around the state. So while the outside temperature that a person is used to is warm, the water temperature can be substantially lower.

To check the conditions of various local rivers, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office recommends DreamFlows.com as reference.

According to DreamFlows.com, the temperature reading for Friday in Fresno County where the San Joaquin River goes underneath Highway 41 is a chill 52°F. Many of the other temperatures recorded at rivers around the Central Valley are also in the 50-degree range, which is around 40-degrees cooler than the forecast high temperatures outside.

In Tulare County, the Tule River in the Tule River Reservation area is at 66°F, around 25-degrees cooler than the expected high temperature for Friday. In Kern County, the Kern River just below Lake Isabella is at 58°F, around 30°F cooler than the forecast high.

Fire officials warn that the extreme cold of the water could cause hypothermia if you are in the water for a long time. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be careful of hot temperatures around the river as well, as that can cause fatigue faster. Other tips include: