CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis residents have recently been reporting a different taste to their water, and on Thursday the city explained what’s going on.

In a statement, Clovis officials say any residents who are experiencing an earthy taste or odor in their water are actually detecting a naturally occurring compound called “geosmin” from the treated surface water.

Officials say geosmin can give water an earthy or dirt-like taste or smell and some can have a higher sensitivity than others – but geosmin is not toxic or harmful.

According to the City of Clovis, during certain times of the year the enterprise canal is treated to reduce the amount of algae in the water resulting in a temporary impact on the taste, but not the safety, of the water.

The water continues to meet safe drinking standards, city officials say.

Geosmin is produced by various organisms that thrive when source water temperatures are high.

City of Clovis officials say they will be adding treatment to the water to help lessen the presence of this compound, but geosmin cannot be removed entirely from conventional treatment processes.