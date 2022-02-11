Why do thieves target mailboxes?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community mailboxes continue to be a target for thieves, and more so during tax season. It comes as Clovis Police Department figures show a city-wide increase in people breaking into mailboxes.

“Community mailboxes are a target for thieves because they can steal multiple pieces of mail at one location, and most of the time, those mailboxes are not monitored by any cameras,” explains the police department’s Ty Wood.

Wood warns that boxes are being broken into by either brute force (prying them open with something like a crowbar), using tools or using a master USPS key. The high volume of break-ins is delaying repairs to damaged boxes.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the target for mail thieves is holiday gifts and tax documents – both of which are usually sent at the end and the start of the year. Tax documents are especially useful to people who can go on to claim your tax refund – which is why the police department says the earlier you file your taxes the better.

“We suggest that people be vigilant and check those credit reports – or have a credit monitoring company so they have the opportunity to see what is on their credit report and verify that each of the entries are known,” said Wood.

Officers add that many people do not know they have been a victim of identity fraud until their credit is run – at which point the damage will take time to repair.