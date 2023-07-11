FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new assessment released by Fresno County showed which cities had the largest increase in assessed value property – but it’s not the cities you may think.

According to the 2023 Assessment Roll in Fresno County, the cities with the largest increases in assessed value from the prior year included Fowler at a 17.45% increase, followed by San Joaquin at 12.79% increase, Kingsburg with a 10.96% increase, and Kerman at a 10.28% increase.

Officials say the Roll is the inventory for all taxable property in the County and provides insight

into the health of the real estate market.

Maria Pacheco, mayor of Kerman says “The secret is out, Kerman with its low crime and high quality of life.”

“I would attribute this to new housing sales at higher values than traditionally seen in Kerman, plus new housing production. Like upscale housing developments like Bella Palma, which yielded sales and therefore assessed values in the high 500K to 700K range,” says Mayor Pacheco.

Mayor Pacheco also added that supply and demand is playing a big factor in why the assessed value rose in Kerman.

“Homes are hard to find under 400K anymore. Also, commercial, retail, and industrial property – when it changes hands and is assessed at current market value (sales price) so that presents big jumps from its old value/assessment basis,” says Mayor Pacheco.

Assessments are based on the value of a property as of the lien date of January 1, 2023.

Fresno and Clovis also both saw increases at 7.84% and 7.60% respectively, but nowhere near Fowler, so why are these cities seeing higher increases than Fresno and Clovis?

The 2023 Assessment Roll grew by $7.2 billion (or 7%) over the prior year to $109.8

billion in total net value.

Property taxes collected will help pay for vital public services such as public education, first responders, and public health, as well as other County and municipal services.