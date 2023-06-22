FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Among the players competing in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup next month will be one with direct ties to Fresno.

On Wednesday, U.S. Women’s National Soccer team forward and Bullard High alumni Lynn Williams was revealed as one of the 23 players selected to the United States Women’s National Team, which heads out on July 20 to Australia and New Zealand.

Williams was Pepperdine’s first-ever All-American selection and currently has the most goals for an American in National Women’s Soccer League history.

Williams played with the East Fresno Fusion for three years, CVSA for two, and Bullard Valley FC for three. She won a state championship and was a regional quarterfinalist with the East Fresno Fusion as an Under-19 player.

Williams made her Olympic debut on July 27 against Australia, playing the final 16 minutes and got the start against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and once again started and played 60 against Canada.

Officials say Williams provided one of the best stories in U.S. Women’s National Team Olympic history on July 30 when she got the start against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal and scored a goal and had a great assist on Samantha Mewis’ diving header.

Williams is the daughter of David and Christine Williams. Both her parents competed in track and field at Fresno State, while her sister Jessica competed in track and field at Cal Poly.

Two of Williams’s uncles, Paul and James Williams, played football at Fresno State and in the NFL. James, known as J.D., is currently the Defensive Back and Defensive Pass Game Coordinator for Fresno State.

Williams’s other uncle, Curtis Williams, played football at Washington but was tragically paralyzed during a game in 2000 and passed away a year and a half later.

Lynn was inducted into the Bullard Soccer Hall of Fame in January 2023. While at Bullard, she led the Knights to a Central Section title in 2011. During the 2011 season, Williams scored 50 goals. She also set the school scoring record with 117 career goals.

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s first game in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is against Vietnam on July 21.