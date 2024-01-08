FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigations continue to determine exactly what caused a door plug on Alaska Airlines flight 1282 to be ripped out at 16,000 feet on Friday – leaving a hole in the fuselage and causing items inside the plane to be sucked out into the night.

Federal officials have ordered a grounding of the affected airplanes following the incident on the flight from Portland to Ontario, with the FAA adding “they will remain grounded until the FAA is satisfied that they are safe.”

According to Fresno Yosemite International, eight airlines currently run services from the airport -and three of them use the same type of plane involved in Friday’s incident, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. That includes:

Aeromexico, which flies from Fresno to Guadalajara

Alaska Airlines, which flies from Fresno to San Diego, Portland, and Seattle

United Airlines, which flies from Fresno to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Denver

However, none of the aircraft considered by the FAA to be at risk will be allowed to fly until inspections are complete.

“The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said. “Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.”

In total, 171 airplanes worldwide will be impacted by the Emergency Airworthiness Directive issued by the FAA.

Photo provided by Federal investigators shows the hole in the side of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Oregon.

In a statement, Fresno Yosemite International Airport says airlines operating at Fresno Yosemite International Airport “routinely rotate the type of aircraft used for their operations including the Boeing 737 MAX 9.”

On Monday, Fresno’s airport reported one flight cancellation today operated by Alaska Airlines from Fresno to Seattle, which was originally scheduled on the Boeing 737 MAX 9. Exact details of the cancellation were not provided.