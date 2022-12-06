FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Upon hearing the term “Sin City,” the first place that comes to mind is Las Vegas, known for being the place for high-end entertainment and excess.

However, sins may be present everywhere in the US, and a recent study conducted by the personal finance company Wallethub proves it.

The Wallethub survey considered 182 cities on the factors of “Anger and Hatred”, “Jealousy”, “Excesses and Vices”, “Greed”, “Lust”, “Vanity”, and “Laziness”.

Additionally, several statistics include crimes per capita, drug use, number of casinos, teen birth rates, online searches for inappropriate material, and tanning salons per capita.

According to the Wallethub, Fresno is 89 on the list with 36.84 points. The first place (most sinful city) is Las Vegas with 59.93 points.

These are the categories and their index for Fresno:

Anger and hatred: 100

Jealousy: 100

Excesses and vices: 97

Greed: 109

Lust: 66

Vanity: 67

Laziness: 102

The California cities on the list are:

Los Angeles #6

San Bernandino #16

San Francisco #51

San Diego #56

Sacramento #61

Bakersfield #84

Oakland #86

Fresno #89

Long Beach #98

Huntington Beach #107

Stockton #109

Ontario #125

Rancho Cucamonga #131

Modesto #133

Santa Clarita #134

Anaheim #135

Oceanside #141

Fontana #142

San Jose #145

Santa Ana #150

Moreno Valley #154

Glendale #158

Garden Grove #160

Santa Rosa #164

Oxnard #168

Irvine #169

Chula Vista #170

Fremont #180

To see more about the most sinful cities in the United States for 2022 click here.