FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While current conditions are bad for emergency rooms nationwide, numbers released by NiceRx show that the emergency room at Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center is one of the quietest in the country.

According to a report, over 130 million Americans visit emergency rooms yearly. In 2022, a spike in cases of RSV, COVID, and the flu has left many hospitals at over capacity and close to what they call “disaster levels” this winter.

Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center ranked high among the hospitals with the fewest emergency room visits in the nation at number five on the list with 101,073 ER visits in 2021.

5. Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno, CA) – 101,073 ER visits.

According to the study, California ranks fifth in the lowest number of emergency room visits per 10,000 residents at 674 visits per year according to a study by NiceRx.

5. California – ED visits per 10,000 residents: 674 visits

Compare to the top three states with the highest number of emergency visits, New York has over three times the amount of ER visits per 10,000 residents than California.

3. Florida – ED visits per 10,000 residents: 1,293 visits

So what are people around the country coming into the ER for the most? The top three reasons are maternal and neonatal conditions, surgeries, and COVID-19.