CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 108th Clovis Rodeo is scheduled to start on Wednesday and the large number of people eager to see the 2022 events might make parking difficult to find.

As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend the 2022 Clovis Rodeo over the course of its run from Wednesday, April 20, until Sunday, April 24. Rodeo fans from across the Central Valley will descend on Clovis to watch the competition take place. Rodeo officials say fans are predominantly from a 75-mile radius, which includes cities as far afield as Merced and Porterville.

Parking at the Clovis Rodeo is free and fans driving up to the rodeo grounds should find it easy to find a space to leave their car (or truck). The west parking lot is off Clovis Avenue, and the fan entrance for drivers and their passengers is just off that lot.

Among the concessions on sale at the Clovis Rodeo, beer is available. For those who do not want to risk an arrest for driving under the influence, a rideshare pick up and drop off location has already been set aside for people to be dropped off and picked up. Rideshare drivers will enter the designated area at Clovis Avenue and Fifth Street, entering the zone from Fifth Street south into the public parking area near the Old Town Clovis Water Tower – then either picking up or dropping off passengers at Rodeo Drive, close to where the Fresno-Clovis Rail Trail crosses over the road.

Drivers trying to get through Clovis are also reminded that Old Town Clovis will be closed on Saturday for the annual rodeo parade.