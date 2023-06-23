FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – June 21 marked the official first day of summer and one of the busiest times for travelers. If you’re looking for the fastest route to your destination, Fresno Yosemite International Airport offers several options you can fly direct to.

According to the airport’s website, you can fly direct on these airlines to the following locations as of June 2023:

Chicago (United Airlines)

Seattle (Alaska Airlines)

Dallas/Fort Worth (American Airlines)

Los Angeles (United Airlines)

Las Vegas (Allegiant and Southwest)

Denver (Southwest and United Airlines)

Phoenix (American Airlines)

Portland (Alaska Airlines)

San Diego (Alaska Airlines)

Salt Lake City (Delta Air Lines)

San Francisco (United Airlines)

León, Mexico (Volaris)

Morelia, Mexico (Volaris)

Guadalajara, Mexico (Volaris and Aero Mexico)

Flying the week of July 10, the shortest round trip routes and cheapest flights available, by selecting the most basic option, based on the airline websites:

*Prices vary by time of day and which day is selected to travel, these are just examples*

Chicago, United Airlines, $364 per person, three hours and 51 minutes

Seattle, Alaska Airlines, $389 per person, two hours and 23 minutes

Dallas/Fort Worth, American Airlines, $472 per person, three hours and 16 minutes

Los Angeles, United Airlines, $460 per person, one hour and 16 minutes

Las Vegas, Southwest, “Wanna Get Away” fare, $124 per person, one hour and five minutes

Denver, Southwest, “Wanna Get Away” fare, $204 per person, two hours and 15 minutes

Phoenix, American Airlines, $426 per person, one hour and 45 minutes

Portland, Alaska Airlines, $498, one hour and 48 minutes

San Diego, Alaska Airlines, $628, one hour and 13 minutes

Salt Lake City, Delta: $458 per person, an hour and 39 minutes

San Francisco, United Airlines, $190 per person, one hour and three minutes

León, Mexico, Volaris, $209 per person, three hours and 26 minutes

Morelia, Mexico, Volaris, $303 per person, three hours and 42 minutes

Guadalajara, Mexico, Volaris, $218 per person, three hours and 26 minutes

Fresno Yosemite International has also started a large expansion to improve the travel experience.

The expansion has been branded “FATforward” and airport bosses expect the terminal expansion to be open to the public in December 2024 with an estimated cost of $120 million.

Officials say it will include new features like added waiting areas and two additional aircraft parking spots, and it will contribute to the city’s economy to create new jobs.

Officials at Fresno Yosemite International Airport also added that they are expecting a busy July 4th holiday weekend and summer travel season.

With passenger traffic projected to surpass pre-pandemic volumes, officials say travelers are encouraged to arrive early and to check with their airline for any requirements to ensure a seamless trip and added with flights anticipated near or at capacity, fewer options may be available to accommodate rebooking if flights are missed.

Officials say the busiest times through the TSA security checkpoint at Fresno Yosemite International are from 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.; 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

According to officials, Thursdays and Fridays as well as Sundays and Mondays are the busiest days to travel locally and nationally.