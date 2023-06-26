FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you have ever wondered which McDonald’s offers the most “bang for your buck” when it comes to Big Macs, you may need to take a drive across town.

A price map hosted by PantryandLarder.com shows the cheapest Big Macs are most likely found in highly populated areas of Fresno.

The most expensive burgers are more often found in remote areas of the Central Valley.

According to PantryandLarder.com, the cheapest Big Mac in the Central Valley can be found at the intersection of Ashlan and West avenues in Fresno for $4.49 (at the McDonald’s at 4190 N. West Avenue).

The data shows the most expensive Big Mac in the Central Valley is $5.99. All the McDonald’s listed below were found to sell their Big Macs at $5.99:

835 N Reed Avenue, Reedley

975 N Earlimart Avenue, Earlimart

381 Joseph Gallo Dr, Livingston

520 Sierra St, Kingsburg

Both Selma locations

Both Porterville locations

All Visalia locations

All Tulare locations

Several locations in Fresno had 20 to 30-cent increases in February 2023, according to the data.

The map also indicated that prices of Big Macs were higher and jumped up 20 to 30 cents more along Highway 99 and Highway 41.

The data was gathered and created by Reddit user wise_genesis, who detailed that the prices are sourced using a script running 24/7 that is connected to a phone with the McDonald’s app – ‘ordering’ Big Macs on a loop. The data is updated every few days.

According to PantryandLarder.com, the most expensive Big Mac in the nation currently is in Lee, Massachusetts at $8.09.