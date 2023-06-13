FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With summer fast approaching, there’s more time to spend with your favorite furry, four-legged friend and Fresno is filled with many parks to get out and have some fun.

When it comes to finding the perfect spot for fun in the sun with your canine, Fresno and neighboring Clovis offer a variety of choices based on different amenities.

Dr. James W. Thornton Dog Park, located at 3934 N Hayston Avenue in Fresno, is all about safety and creating a welcoming environment for its members.

The park is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. An application for membership is required and all dogs have to pass a temperament test before being admitted. Temperament tests are only conducted Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and appointments are not needed.

Dogs must also be at least six months old, spayed or neutered, and have their shots before being allowed into the park. Membership will run you $5.00 for a single-day pass, $10.00 for the month, or $100.00 for a full year of membership. The monthly and yearly memberships come with a key card to get into the park as well, according to the park’s website.

Managers say the park is usually busy Tuesday through Thursday – and much less busy the rest of the week.

If you’re looking for free options to take your dog out for a day of fun, Basin AH1 Dog Park is another option.

Located at 4257 West Alamos Avenue, it’s a municipal park, has no entrance fee, and is a great option for warmer months as it features a pond for pups to cool off, a large grassy area for them to run around, and plenty of nearby receptacles for waste. But be sure to bring your own waste bags as they will not be supplied.

Another free option that offers the same facilities is Todd Beamer Park.

There is no entrance fee and it’s perfect for small or medium dogs as it is listed as being a smaller dog park. Todd Beamer Dog Park is located at 2050 East Plymouth Way in Fresno.

One of the most popular dog parks in Fresno, according to Yelp ratings, is the Roeding Park Dog Run

It is part of the larger Roeding Park and does require a $5.00 entrance fee per vehicle to access the dog parks. The larger Roeding Park is also dog-friendly, but outside the dog parks, dogs must be kept on a leash, according to the website.

The Roeding Park Dog Run is located in southwest Fresno at 890 West Belmont Avenue and the dog run is located on the west end of Roeding Park near Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Bob Belcher Park is another free dog park option located in north central Fresno at 2158 East Alluvial Avenue. The park includes an off-leash dog area and a play area, which also includes agility obstacles.

While each dog park is different, offering a variety of amenities, they all have pretty similar rules which include off-leash dog areas, all dogs must have up-to-date vaccinations, no dogs under four months of age, owners must clean up after their dogs, and no aggressive dogs allowed inside parks.

So which park is the best dog park in Fresno? In this author’s opinion, for the overall best value and amenities offered it’s pretty hard to beat Dr. James W. Thornton Dog Park. You’ll know your dog is safe with the temperament testing, plus free dog bags and plenty of shade and space for you and your dog to play in.