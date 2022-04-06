CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Electric car charging spaces are becoming more plentiful as more electric vehicles drive onto California’s roads. However, a major frustration many electric car drivers face is what those behind the wheels of the zero-emission vehicles call ICEing: when the parking spots for charging their electric vehicles are taken up by gas-powered vehicles.

ICEing (ICE referencing the gas-powered internal combustion engine) is the term electric vehicle owners use when a charging spot is taken – and according to the law, there is something that can be done about that.

The picture on the left was taken in the parking area across the road from the Clovis Veterans Memorial District building on Saturday, the first day of Big Hat Days. Anyone visiting the city of Clovis that day would have seen first-hand how limited parking was. However, California’s Vehicle Code 22511 states that parking designated for electric vehicles can be enforced by the site’s owner – with consequences that may be unexpected.

According to the city attorney for Clovis, the owner of the parking area may have a vehicle towed away from a stall or space set aside for electric vehicle charging if that vehicle is not connected to the charging equipment (but the police or Sheriff’s department must be notified of the illegal parking before the vehicle is removed). That parking area must have a sign (no smaller than 17 inches by 22 inches) that says “unauthorized vehicles not connected for electric charging purposes will be towed away at owner’s expense” (with details of where the towed vehicles can be reclaimed underneath).

The city attorney added that the parking stall must specify that a specific space is for charging electric vehicles, not simply for parking electric vehicles, to allow the removal of non-charging vehicles. Technically, the law would also allow the towing of electric vehicles from a charging space as well if they were not connected and charging in the designated area.

Therefore, if a car is in an electric charging area and is not using the charging facilities in that space – it could be towed away.