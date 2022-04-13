FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The religious holiday of Easter is fast-approaching. In fact, Easter Sunday 2022 will be April 17.

However, Easter Sunday 2021 arrived 13 days earlier on April 4, Easter Sunday 2020 was on April 12 and Easter Sunday 2019 was on April 21.

The changing date for Easter Sunday relates to the way the Earth moves in the Solar System. According to EarthSky.org, Easter Sunday is usually the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after the Vernal Equinox (also known as the Spring Equinox or March Equinox), when the sun crosses over from south of the equator to north of the equator. The day the Vernal Equinox takes place can be predicted years in advance, meaning the day Easter Sunday is celebrated can also be predicted years in advance.

To work out when Easter Sunday is going to be you must first figure out the day of the Vernal Equinox. In 2022, the day of the Vernal Equinox was Sunday, March 20. The first full moon after March 20 is April 16, so Easter is the next Sunday after that – which makes it April 17.

There have been attempts to make this process simpler. The first such attempt was back in the year 325 at the Council of Nicea (that was when the methodology described above was decided). There have been further attempts since then to reform the process, but nothing has been formally agreed upon.

Whichever day Easter is celebrated on, there will always be events across the Central Valley to mark the celebrate the occasion, such as:

If you want to mark your calendars early, Easter Sunday 2023 will be April 9.