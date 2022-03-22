CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — 67 citations have been issued against a Clovis strip mall in one a nine-month period in 2021, prompting city officials to take steps themselves to have the space boarded up in order to stop people from breaking in.

The issue of the strip mall at Shaw and Minnewawa avenues was raised during a meeting of the Clovis City Council on Monday. Councilmembers were told about the building’s broken windows, graffiti, rot – and even how part of the building fell onto a parked car outside. Councilmembers were also told about ceiling panels being removed and bullet holes in the walls.

According to city records, the citations were first issued in April 2021, citing maintenance and saying that the building is an “attractive nuisance.” That citation was the first of 67 issued, many also citing the building’s continued deterioration and that it was becoming a safety hazard. The property was boarded up by the city in January 2022 after a judge signed off on the action due to the property’s condition. No response to the citations from the property’s owner was received.

City officials say the collective cost of boarding up the property was around $12,000 — and they are looking to recoup that and the $66,000 in citations from the owners of the strip mall. The council members agreed to record a notice of lien with the Fresno County Recorder in a bid to recover those costs. The costs could be added to the next tax bills made against the property.

Efforts to contact the owners of the building were unsuccessful. Property records indicate the strip mall is owned by a company called Clovis Shaw Partners LLC, but a contact phone number for that company was not answered. Letters from Fresno-based attorney office Lozano Smith (included in the packet issued to Clovis councilmembers) were sent to what appeared to be a business address for Clovis Shaw Partners LLC, but that pointed towards a strip mall in San Jose with no contact details.

We also reached out to one of the businesses already set up in the strip mall for a contact number for the building’s owner but that was not answered either.

Clovis City officials announced during Monday’s council meeting that they had been in contact with a potential buyer for the property.