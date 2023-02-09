FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Edwards Fresno Stadium 21 first opened in May of 1998 at River Park. The first blockbuster film to be shown there was Godzilla, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Matthew Broderick and Maria Pitillo.

One of the unique features of that theater was its detached IMAX screen from the main building that according to CinemaTreasures opened over a year later in November of 1999.

During the pandemic, Regal Cinemas, the current operators of the establishment since 2002, gave the theaters a much-needed facelift with an array of new experiences that included a 4DX screen, a Screen-X, a VIP area, as well as a new IMAX screen inside the main building.

Since then, the 281-seat IMAX screen has sat vacant at Riverpark as a relic of how things used to be with the shadows of the word “EDWARDS” sitting tall above walking shoppers and movie-goers along with the now removed marquee boards. But what is Regal or Riverpark going to do with this building?

The operators of River Park, tell YourCentralValley.com that change may be coming very soon to that building. They say that Regal had given back the space to the shopping center and they are possibly “within weeks” of being able to make an announcement of what will become of that space.

They also shared with us that further improvements to the mall area are coming as well.