What’s being done to make Fresno’s ‘Motel Drive’ safer?

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- The motels on Fresno’s Motel Drive – along Highway 99, both north and south of downtown – have a reputation for being filled with prostitution and gang activity.

A series of recently acquired motels are being utilized to provide a safe option for people, and the city has plans to purchase more using federal and state dollars as part of an effort called Project Homekey.

Three out of four newly repaired motels along Parkway Drive are fully occupied, with plans to have the fourth occupied following the next Project Off-Ramp outreach event.

These Fresno Housing properties are now providing safe housing to formerly homeless individuals and children. Approximately 275 individuals, including 81 children, now have a safe place to sleep at night, thanks to this collaborative effort primarily funded by the Homekey program.

Live Again Fresno is a non-profit that serves children and families living in motels along Parkway Drive. The mission of the organization, which started in 2012, is to improve educational attainment and health outcomes for Parkway youth while advocating to shorten motel tenancy.

Live Again Fresno opened a Community Resource Center in the Addams Neighborhood in July 2019 and has enrolled more than 160 students in their after-school program. Students are able to utilize the center to get a healthy meal, personal mentoring, and educational tutoring.

Granville Homes’ Relief Project is raising money during March for Live Again Fresno.

For every dollar raised in March, Granville Homes in partnership with Mayor Jerry Dyer and Mrs. Diane Dyer, Councilmember Mike Karbassi, Councilmember Miguel Arias, and The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce will match dollar-for-dollar, up to $15,000. Granville’s goal is to raise $30,000 for Live Again Fresno.

Donations for this campaign are accepted through the Granville Relief Program for Live Again Fresno.