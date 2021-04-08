What’s being done to combat anti-Asian hate in Fresno?

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno City Council will vote on a resolution that would include a new city office dedicated to connecting marginalized communities to resources.

Passage of the resolution would establish the office, denounce anti-Asian hate and white supremacy and commit to celebrating the city’s diverse communities.

In a Tuesday press conference, Mayor Jerry Dyer said he will create the Office of Community Affairs and hire an Asian staffer to be the liaison between city officials and community-based organizations working with the city’s Asian population.

This group will serve and connect marginalized communities to services such as law enforcement, education, financial aid, rent relief, and immigration services.

“We want to show our support for Fresno’s Asian American community and share how the City plans to partner together as we address public safety in culturally responsive ways,” said Council Vice President Nelson Esparza.