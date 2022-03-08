FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In July 2021 Fresno City officials hinted that there was a deal brewing between Fresno and what was described as a “major theme park,” rumored to be Six Flags.

Fresno City Council President Luiz Chavez said at the time that, once the deal is finalized, the theme park could be completed in 18 to 24 months. It is now seven months later and seemingly no construction has begun.

“No comment” was the response from City of Fresno officials when contacted about the theme park’s status on Tuesday. The official word from the neighboring City of Clovis also states that nothing is in the works.

There are no discussions taking place between the city and anyone associated with Six Flags. Chad McCollum, City of Clovis

While there was no official confirmation that the Six Flags theme park was in the works, Fresno City Council President Chavez said that a developer associated with the Six Flags theme park company, Robert Sonnenblick, has been touring the city and identifying locations. When contacted, Sonneblick did not wish to add to the discussion.

We don’t comment on things like this. Bob Sonnenblick, Sonnenblick Development LLC

The theme park proposal was described by Council President Chavez as being a $3 million investment that could bring around 3,000 jobs in its first phase, building to 18,000 jobs as it grew to its full potential.

Despite requests for comment to Councilmember Luis Chavez’s office by both phone and email, no response was received on the status of the project. Six Flags also did not return a request for comment.

For Fresno County residents still looking to visit a Six Flags theme park, Magic Mountain continues its regular operations for anyone able to go the approximately 200-mile journey down I-5 to Valencia.