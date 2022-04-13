FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A noted absence in Fresno’s selection of restaurants is Tennesee’s own Cracker Barrel. Despite rumors that the restaurant would be arriving in Fresno, the 663 outlet chain operating in 45 states does not have a location in Fresno.

For the time being, Central Valley residents need to travel outside of the area to get to Cracker Barrel. The restaurant’s operations in Sacramento and Santa Maria are the nearest, although work is underway to open a Cracker Barrel in Bakersfield by the end of summer 2022.

In 2017, excitement was high in Fresno following the rumor that Cracker Barrel was going to move into the city. The apparent location for the combined restaurant and gift store was the area around Herndon Avenue and Highway 99 (which was at the time going through some major changes.) Today, the site is home to a Target, Petco, Old Navy and Ulta – but no Cracker Barrel.

Unfortunately for those who wanted Cracker Barrel to come to Fresno, the company confirmed this week that officials did have plans to bring a restaurant to the northwest Fresno area back in 2017 but there was nowhere big enough to set up shop.

Unfortunately, the site we were considering was not large enough to accommodate the minimum space required for us to build a new location. Cracker Barrel

However, there is hope for those who want Cracker Barrel to come to Fresno. Company representatives add that they continue to monitor the Fresno market and will explore options should a property that meets the requirements become available. The restaurant buildings in both Santa Monica and Sacramento appear to be around 10,000 square feet in area size, so one can assume a similarly large plot of land will need to be found in the right location in order for Cracker Barrel to find its way to Fresno.