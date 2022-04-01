FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Often promised but not yet delivered, the plan to build an aquarium in Fresno has been a dream in the mind of Tom Lang for over 20 years.

Tom is the executive director of the Aquarius Aquarium Institute, the non-profit whose mission it is to build an aquarium in Fresno. The project began in the year 2000 and save for a water tank and signs advertising the project on the Fresno County side of Highway 99 (just before the San Joaquin River), there is no sign of any construction.

The work is moving slowly for a number of reasons, most importantly cash flow. In order to raise money to finish construction on the first building, organizers are selling 5,100 concrete blocks at $100 each. The first block was sold in 2012 – and 2,000 blocks have been sold so far.

“Unless somebody comes along and says ‘here is $500,000, I want to put my name on the building’ – which is possible, naming rights are something we’re looking at – it’s going to be a while longer to raise that money,” said Tom.

The project is also not taking on any debt, which does slow down the amount of money available to build – but it is not stopping construction entirely.

“If people drive by the site now they’ll see back in 2017 that we built a water tower,” revealed Tom. “We did underground plumbing that goes to the space, we created a building pad – and all of this took permitting and permissions by Fresno County in order to do that.”

Adding to the difficulties is inflation. The blocks are currently being sold for $100 each, but that could rise to $125 each to counter the impact of inflation. Tom says attempts to get larger companies interested in building an aquarium in Fresno did not yield results.

“We’ve approached companies that build these aquariums around the country and they’re not interested in Fresno just due to our demographics, unfortunately. So right now we’re in a position where we have to raise the money ourselves.”

Work continues to make the Fresno Aquarium a reality. Tom says the slow fundraising and desire not to take on debt to speed up construction are the two issues slowing down the project. However, he continues to push forward to make the project happen so that those who cannot get to California’s other aquariums are able to see aquatic life up close.

“Our drive is the children,” said Tom. “We have 1 in 5 Fresno County residents that are living in poverty. These are people that cannot afford to go to the coast or the Monterey Bay Aquarium.”