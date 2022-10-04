FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Spooky season is upon us! Many families are excited to get their Halloween traditions in full swing which include costumes, decorations, and movies. Kids, in particular, have their go-to favorite spooky films that they can’t get enough of like “Hocus Pocus”, “Ghostbusters”, “Hotel Transylvania”, and others.

A study done by USDish to see each state’s most searched Halloween movie for kids could give us a big clue as to what might be the state’s favorite. So what was the result for California?

California and nine other states’ most searched Halloween film is, “Coraline” by LAIKA Studios. This is a 2009 stop-motion film that stars Dakota Fanning as the voice of Coraline. It’s set in an old house where Coraline discovers a hidden door to a fantasy version of her life. While it seems like a fairytale at first, she soon learns of a frighteningly real sacrifice she has to make in order to keep it alive.

Coraline Trivia: A total of 15,000 replacement faces were created for all the characters in the film. Coraline alone had over 6,300 face replacements. Photo Courtesy of Manny Gomez

According to the study, “Coraline” only came second in state searches to the classic “Scooby-Doo”, which was number one in 13 states. A close third with eight states is “Ghostbusters”. Regardless of the film, what is important is the memories created while celebrating with our little ones this spooky season.