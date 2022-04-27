FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Construction is yet to begin on Fresno’s High-Speed Rail station, but images released by the state agency on Wednesday provide a visionary taste of what the site might look like.

The four pictures all show a depiction of Fresno’s gateway to the 220 mph high-speed rail system, designed to ultimately link the Bay Area to Southern California (and all the communities in between). The now $105 billion project progress has received criticism in the past, but CEO Brian Kelly stated last month that it still provides value for Californians.

The four concept images of Fresno’s station show a bustling area in front of the building, with sidewalks full of people and traffic. A closer look at the images also shows a few people on bicycles.

Image courtesy of the California High-Speed Rail

For those wanting to weigh in on the project, the authority says public consultation is part of the design delivery and the public will be given an opportunity to comment on the plans.

State officials have set the Fresno station’s location as close to the intersection of Mariposa Street and G Street. Construction is expected to start around 2025.