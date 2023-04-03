CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Those visiting Old Town Clovis during this weekend’s Big Hat Days may have seen a tiny Clovis Police vehicle parked up along the side streets. Despite its size, Clovis Police officials say the tiny electric vehicle has its uses among its bigger police car counterparts.

The vehicle in the picture above is an electric GEM e4, described by the manufacturer as their “most popular and versatile EV” and claiming it can travel up to 91 miles between charges. The vehicle is 135 inches long and 55.5 inches wide.

Clovis Police Department’s GEM e2

The e4 is able to carry four people inside and (according to the manufacturer) can seat a 6-foot 8-inch tall passenger comfortably with 43″ of available legroom.

“That vehicle is electric and used for special events like Big Hat, Rodeo, Farmer’s Market, and timed parking enforcement in Old Town,” said Ty Wood with the Clovis Police Department. “We have three of them I believe, and they all look a little different and have different uses.”

Clovis Police Department also has in its fleet a two-person GEM e2 with a small bed on the back, which officials use to hold an ice chest or other cargo.

GEM says its electric vehicles are street-legal in 47 states. According to the company’s Facebook page, police departments in Southern California, Virginia, and Wisconsin have already been using one of the electric vehicles as part of their fleets as well.