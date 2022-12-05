Santa Claus relaxing on the couch at home and watching TV, he is choosing a movie on the video on demand menu

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – December ’tis the season to enjoy Christmas classic films with the family. The 90s arguably offered a huge variety of movies that can fill your home with holiday cheer. With so many, we wondered what Christmas films people were looking for, especially here in California.

Thanks to a study done by CenturyLink, we have a better idea of what could be California’s favorite 90s Christmas film based on searches. The winner here on the west coast is The Nightmare Before Christmas. This film also took first on other western and southwestern states like Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

Out of all the 90s Christmas films on their list, The Nightmare Before Christmas is the most critically acclaimed. As well as the film with the most reach as it can traverse from the spooky season to the holiday season without missing a beat.

The highest-ranking film across all 50 states is The Santa Clause, which currently is also benefiting from a sequel Disney+ series. Second on the list is a sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Finally at third is my personal favorite 90s Christmas film, Jingle All the Way.

For their method of gathering data, they took a list of 60 Christmas films from the 90s. Then they used Semrush to determine which 15 films had the most overall search volume. Then they took those 15 titles into Google Trends and ranked them by state search volume in the last 12 months. This is the second year they do the study.

While one of these films may be your all-time Christmas favorite, more than likely your watching all of them as part of your Christmas tradition.