FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Barbeque season is here, but before you clean up and toss out the trash, you may need to take a closer look or face you could be facing a penalty.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, all businesses, schools, multi-family communities, and single-family residences are required to separate food scraps, soiled paper, and yard waste into an organic bin or cart.

This means that organic materials, such as food waste, yard waste, and soiled paper products, are required to be diverted from landfills.

So what do you do with your trash?

In Fresno and Clovis, the Green Bin is for composting. You might also be surprised to find out pizza boxes can go in there too. The list includes:

Yard waste (leaves, grass clippings, untreated wood)

Food waste (fruits, vegetables, cooked meat, table scraps)

Soiled paper (pizza boxes, paper towels/napkins, non-coated paper plates/bowls)

No plastic bags or glass can go into the green bins, as well as animal waste, fast food wrappers, raw meat, or any sort of plastic dishware.

The Blue Bin is for recycling. The items accepted include:

Clean paper

Hard plastics

Bottles and cans

Shredded paper

Phone books

Batteries, electronics, cooking oil, light bulbs containing mercury, and styrofoam do not go into recycling bins.

The Grey Bin is for landfill waste. That includes:

Diapers

Feminine products

Broken glass

Juice

Bagged animal feces

Rubber

Styrofoam

Plywood

Incandescent light bulbs

Food goes into the green compost bin and cardboard goes into the blue recycling bin.

Officials with the Clovis Solid Waste Division say that beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, regulations may require local jurisdictions to impose penalties for not complying with the rules of bin use