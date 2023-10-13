YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An unusual sighting has been reported in Yosemite National Park. Park Rangers say clumps of what appears to be cotton drift in the breeze, dancing across the meadows, have been spotted.

But what are the cotton drifts?

According to Yosemite National Park, they are gossamer threads – also called balloon silk. They are the same protein strands produced by spiders for web-building. The baby spiderlings release gossamer, as made by their spinnerets, and the threads form a sort of parachute that lifts the spiders and carries them in the wind.

Their journey is not long; rangers say a spider is carried a few meters before drag brings them down to a new home – one that should be less crowded than their previous one.

This method of dispersal, though sometimes risky, allows spiders to travel relatively far using small amounts of energy – and reduces competition for resources by spreading the spiders over a wider area.