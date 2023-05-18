FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We found some of the strangest and quirkiest municipal codes on the books in Fresno and Clovis.

In the City of Clovis, wearing hats in a theater is illegal if it obstructs the view of any person. According to Clovis Municipal Code 5.8.27, “no person shall, in any theater, wear any hat or other headgear which shall obstruct the view of any person while a performance or other entertainment is actually in progress at such theater.”

In Clovis, it is also illegal to grow, the plant known as “Tribulus Terrestris.” Code 5.8.13 puncture vines prohibited, says “No person shall plant or grow, or suffer or permit to be planted or grown, the plant known as Tribulus Terrestris, commonly known as the “puncture vine,” upon any real property owned or controlled by him.”

Tribulus Terrestris

In the City of Fresno, throwing confetti on the streets is illegal. Fresno Municipal Code 13-104. – “throwing confetti, etc., on streets.” says “no person shall throw upon any street, or upon any person on any street, any flour, lime, bran, plaster, chalk, cut up paper, paper ribbon, confetti, or other similar substance. (Orig. Ord. 1076).”

The City of Fresno also has a section about sidewalk sweeping hours. Code SEC. 13-106. says “no person shall sweep any sidewalk, stairway, or other opening leading to the street or sidewalk within the business section of the city after the hour of 8:00 o’clock A.M. (Orig. Ord. 1076, Sec. 314).”

If you would like to take a look at municipal code, you can find the City of Fresno’s by clicking here and the City of Clovis’ by clicking here.