CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A group of Clovis seniors are raising money to add one more special piece to complete their new home – a new baby grand piano.

Inside the brand-new Clovis Senior Activity Center, which is about two-and-half times larger than the city’s current senior center, there’s plenty of space for the much-needed piano.

The fundraising efforts are being spearheaded by 78-year-old Clovis resident Peggy Bridges, who was born and raised in Clovis.

Bridges says she began playing the piano when she was seven years old and plays nearly every day. When she saw that the current piano in the Senior Center was gouged up, falling apart, and unable to stay in tune, she began working to raise funds to purchase a new piano for the center.

“Music is very important here, we live music twice a week with live bands. We love to dance and the people here just love it. The music really helps them feel good,” said Bridges.

A new piano will cost around $11,000. Bridges says she currently has over $6,000 in donations thanks to members of the community and businesses in and around Old Town Clovis.

“People need to realize that we’re veterans here, people from 50 well into their 90s, who served our country, served our community and we just deserve to have some fun. This makes the seniors feel good, it’s a happy place and we do deserve to be a little happy,” said Bridges.

Members of the Clovis Senior Activity Center have been gathering donations in preparation for a silent auction and raffle which will be part of a pancake breakfast on Saturday, September 2nd. Prizes include handmade quilts, original artwork, gift certificates, musical instruments, and more.

The breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the current Clovis Senior Activity Center at 850 Fourth Street in Clovis. The event is open to the public and tickets are $15 per person or $25 for two people. Tickets are available at the Clovis Senior Activity Center from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or can be purchased online via a GoFundMe page.

“People have been really generous. We will have a beautiful new building and the esthetics, they just give off more sound on a baby grand than a regular piano and our seniors really enjoy it. Music is so important and having a good time,” said Bridges.

The new senior activity center is located on Third Street near Clovis Avenue and has been in development since 2016.