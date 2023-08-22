FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A video of a woman ranting inside a northeast Fresno McDonald’s last week has gone viral after it was posted online. The footage, which was posted to TikTok, has resulted in the woman in the video no longer working for a Fresno dental office.

The video, originally filmed on Thursday, shows a woman ranting at McDonald’s employees when a bystander steps in. The woman then proceeds to engage and yell at the bystander, using racial slurs.

The woman in the video can be heard calling the man a “f—— Mexican” as people in the fast food restaurant begin to holler.

The bystander also posted to his own TikTok explaining his side of the story of what happened last Thursday, revealing that the woman in the video had initially gone through the drive-thru before entering the restaurant and leaving her vehicle parked in the drive-thru line.

The woman has been identified on social media – prompting a response from where she works.

In a statement on Facebook, the dental office of Dr. Jack Ohanesian wrote that she no longer works for that business.

An employee who was seen on video making offensive comments is no longer a part of our team. We remain committed to our patients, dedicated to delivering outstanding care by a kind and competent team. It wasn’t that long ago that my great-grandfather immigrated to America from Armenia and faced racism and closed doors to opportunities. He, and other members of my family since, have worked very hard to become contributing members of American society, paving a way for me and generations of my family. Our diversity is our strength. It’s a cornerstone of our lives here today, and of my dental practice. Dr. Jack Ohanesian

The video has since been posted across various social media platforms.