VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A study to determine how often cars illegally pass stopped Visalia Unified school buses found over 1,000 vehicles putting children in danger, according to safety technology company BusPatrol.

The company installed bus-mounted cameras to watch the roadway after the bus had come to a stop and extended the side-mounted stop sign. Between Nov. 28 and Feb. 25, 1,196 vehicles illegally passed Visalia Unified school buses that had stopped to either let children off or allow children on, according to BusPatrol, equivalent to over three stop-arm violations per day.

BusPatrol reports that the violations-per-day rate with Visalia Unified school buses is one of the highest in the country. An example of one of the violations, filmed from the side of a Visalia Unified school bus, can be viewed in the video player above.

According to the school district, Visalia Unified was one of eight school districts across the state selected for the BusPatrol program. Nine school buses had cameras installed on them, and district officials say the data was vital to help state lawmakers pass legislation to protect students who ride the bus.

California law stipulates that drivers have to stop for a school bus with its stop sign extended out and showing a flashing red light signal – and remain stopped until the stop sign has been folded in again and the lights turned off. That applies to drivers going in both directions unless there is a divider between the roads going in different directions (such as a median).

A proposal introduced earlier this year would allow a district to install and operate a stop signal arm enforcement system – such as BusPatrol’s bus-mounted cameras.

The partnership between BusPatrol and Visalia Unified School District is ongoing, as district officials say they want to continue gathering data for state officials.