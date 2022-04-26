FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s latest animal services building officially opened on Tuesday. The new home for Fresno Humane Animal Services is a substantial upgrade from the old morgue that the non-profit was using previously.

The new space is located at 1510 W. Dan Ronquillo Drive, at the intersection of Roeding Drive and Nielsen Avenue just north of Highway 180. The area is 20,000 square feet, providing enough space for all the animals to be housed indoors. There is also enough space for the giant washer and dryers used to clean all the bedding used by the dogs and cats (and other animals) and quarantine areas for especially sick animals.

Inside the new site, visitors will find giant paw prints on the ground to help guide them through the facility. They will also find an outdoor activity area for the animals to enjoy – which also doubles as a space for human visitors to find out if their current pet will get along with a potential addition to the furry family.

Officials with Fresno Humane Animal Services say they are also taking a different approach when it comes to cats using what they call the TNR (trap, neuter, release) program to better control the feline population.

Fresno County officials say Fresno Humane Animal Services boats a 90% live release rate. The group holds an average of 120 animals on any given day.