MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 60 years after President John F. Kennedy visited the Central Valley to celebrate the groundbreaking of the San Luis Dam in Merced County – a remastered video from that visit has been released.

On August 18, 1962, President John F. Kennedy joined then-Governor Edmond “Pat” Brown and other state and federal officials to celebrate the landmark groundbreaking of the San Luis Dam, a joint Federal-State reservoir and part of California’s State Water Project (SWP).

To mark the anniversary, the state agency released a newly remastered video of the speech to give viewers a glimpse of that celebration.

In his historic speech, President Kennedy emphasized the importance and significance of this infrastructure – and of managing water resources in California – helping the economy, and agriculture, and conserving natural resources.

“We can see the greenest and richest earth producing the greatest and richest crops in the country, and then a mile away see the same earth and see it brown and dusty and useless, and all because there’s water in one place and there isn’t in another,” President Kennedy said.

President Kennedy continued to comment on the importance of successfully managing critical water resources in California and applauded the uniqueness of this joint Federal-State reservoir which was the first of its kind.

“What this project also symbolizes is the state working with the federal government, the local communities working with the state. This program is unique in this area. There is no other project in the history of the United States where a state has put in such a large contribution to the development of its own resources, and where the national government has joined with the state,” said President Kennedy.

So what made DWR want to restore this video? Ryan McKinney, DWR Television Specialist, says he was filled with a sense of pride and wanted this to be restored as it represented a special moment in American and California history.

“When I came across a copy of President Kennedy’s 1962 speech at the groundbreaking of the San Luis Reservoir, I felt an immediate connection to the words,” McKinney said. “I was struck by the significance of this speech as an artifact of California and American history.”

McKinney, in partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation, says he could not be happier with the final results.

The San Luis project was completed in 1967. The San Luis Reservoir, with a storage capacity of more than 2 million acre-feet, still remains today as the largest off-stream storage facility in the United States.

The San Luis Reservoir also continues to serve, to this day, as a critical piece of California’s water management, storage, and delivery system.