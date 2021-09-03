WATCH LIVE: Cracking down on gang violence in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com)- Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama has announced an arrest in the city’s 52nd homicide.

Balderrama credited the department’s newly-formed Gang Suppression Team for the arrest (GST).

Balderrama says the team also conducted a warrant operation Thursday at six or seven different locations.

The team arrested various gang members, took two illegal firearms and drugs off the streets. More than 100 rounds of ammunition were confiscated too.

An update to this story will be published later.