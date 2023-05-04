FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A camera originally set up to establish what was causing numerous crashes at a Fresno intersection has instead captured something very different.

The Friant Roulette camera was placed at the intersection of Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue to establish the root cause of a series of incidents there. However, in a video dated May 3, something else happened.

On Wednesday at around 7:15 p.m., the footage shows a motorcyclist witnessing a family of ducks attempting to cross the road from the east side of Friant Road to the west side. The motorcyclist realizes that the cars driving through the intersection will make that journey particularly precarious and decides to jump into action to make sure the ducks are not hurt.

The motorcyclist jumps to their feet and escorts the ducks across the road, ensuring that passing cars are made aware of the situation – eventually getting the family of ducks to the safety of Woodward Park.

The motorcyclist seen rescuing the ducks was later identified as Brent Buckenberger, or “Bucky” as he is known to his colleagues at Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital. In a statement, the hospital’s director described him as the type of person who really exemplifies what it means to be a caring and compassionate nurse.

It’s no surprise that he would put himself in harm’s way to help escort this family of ducks to safety. This really represents the quality of nurse we are able to attract with Community Health System, those willing to go above and beyond every day to help those around them. Bucky is no exception and we are very proud to have him on our team, and lucky to work within an organization that really values these traits. Aaron Lloyd, Director of Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital

You can watch the incident as it unfolded in the video player above.