FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno.

Pterodactyls, which is a type of pterosaur, lived over 130 million years ago and researchers said they have since gone extinct.

However, several people have claimed to see the flying reptile over the past couple of hundred years in the Fresno County area.

In the most recent sighting, Cryptozoologist Scott Norman said he was in Fresno with other researchers when he saw the creature, which he believed was possibly a pterosaur, fly over him and into a local rancher’s field.

He claimed the sighting happened around 2:00 a.m. and lasted about 10 to 15 seconds.

The creature was said to have featherless and bat-like wings, spanning an impressive 8 to 10 feet.

Norman, who described himself as the most skeptical of the group, said that he wasn’t sure if what he saw was actually a pterosaur.

While Norman’s sighting might be the most well-known in the Central Valley, an article titled ‘Pterodactyls. Sport Gunning for Dragons near Fresno’ from the Los Angeles Herald claimed that two similar creatures had been spotted in 1891 near Selma.

The article said that two ‘strange dragons with wings’ were seen by several people who lived in the Selma area.

The story goes on to say that a group of men had spent two days trying to track down the creatures but they were unsuccessful in capturing them.

The claims of pterosaur sightings in the Central Valley have been scarce since Norman’s alleged experience, but the creature has reportedly been seen in other parts of California and several other states over the past couple of decades.

Despite the modern-day sightings, no pterosaurs have been captured and no recent bodies have been recovered.