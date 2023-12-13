FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A move to abandon a plan to turn a Fresno hotel into an apartment complex for people struggling with homelessness was billed as “financially reckless” by the project’s co-developers.

Fresno City Council voted in a 5 to 4 vote last week against the Quality Inn Homekey project. The plan would have converted the Quality Inn, located near Highway 41 and Bullard Ave, into affordable housing through Project Homekey – a state grant given to areas to help rapidly expand the availability of housing for individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Business owners in the project area spoke during the city council meeting last week, suggesting that having an apartment complex through Project Homekey would be a dangerous addition to the area. The city council decided to deny the rezone and not accept funding from the state for Homekey, citing high costs.

The co-developers for Fresno Quality Inn Homekey, UPHolding and RH Community Builders say the council’s decision is disappointing from a project development standpoint.

“It’s financially reckless, denies immediate funding for our city, places future state proposals in jeopardy, and will have a direct, negative impact on the lives of those in our community who desperately need housing,” UPholdings and RH Community Builders said in a joint statement.

In the statement sent on Tuesday, UPholdings and RH Community Builders say the Quality Inn Homekey Project received more public support than opposition – and the council members opted to side with those who opposed it.

The co-developers added that the project was zoned appropriately, did not require any council action and that the project scope remained the same from April to December. They say, regardless of all this, the council decided to on their own resolution.

“This sudden reversal of a council resolution is not just legally problematic and poor governance, it’s a breach of trust in a public-private partnership and a breach between the State of California and the City of Fresno,” UPHoldings and Community Builders said.

Officials have warned that turning the project down could threaten funding for future Homekey projects.