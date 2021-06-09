Visalia hotel named one of the “hottest new hotels in the world”

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Darling Hotel has been recognized as one of Tripadvisor’s “25 Hottest New Hotels in the World” ranking number 19 on the global list.

The hotel, located in downtown Visalia, was awarded as part of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards from Tripadvisor, the world’s largest online travel platform.

The ‘Hottest New Hotels’ list is comprised of hotels that opened July 2019 or later and celebrate the most highly rated hotels based on quality and quantity of traveler reviews.

The hotel opened on July 1, 2020, at the height of COVID-19 restrictions. Michael Seaward, the hotel’s general manager, attributes much of the hotel’s success to the local community.

“We are grateful to have the overwhelming support of our local community,” said Seaward. “They really blew us away and we could not have done this without them.”

The hotel’s ownership group also attributes the achievement to the hard work of Seaward and the other staff members. “We are so proud of our staff and how they’ve managed through a difficult period. They truly continue to be instrumental to accomplishing a key part of the vision: to create something that brings positive recognition to this city and the Valley,” said Bob Ainley, a member of The Darling’s ownership group.

The Darling Hotel is a 32-room boutique hotel located in California’s San Joaquin Valley near Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. The hotel features Art Deco decor and a rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant, Elderwood.

Other U.S. hotels making the top 25 list include Emeline (#7) in Charleston, S.C., The Rockaway Hotel (#10) in New York, N.Y. and Rise Uptown (#20) in Phoenix, A.Z.