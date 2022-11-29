FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new chapter started at Fresno State on Tuesday as staff welcome its next live mascot: five-month-old Victor E. Bulldog IV.

Victor E. Bulldog IV was born June 22 in a litter of four puppies to parents Cersei and Athens and is the great-nephew of the current live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog III. He currently weighs 30 pounds and has a predicted adult weight of 50 to 55 pounds.

“The live mascot program is just one of the many facets of Fresno State that makes us so unique,” said Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval. “Today, we celebrate our newest campus ambassador.”

“This pup is well equipped to be our next mascot,” said Dr. Chris Dobbins, an alumnus and local veterinarian at Fresno Pet ER. “His overall health and demeanor are perfect for the job. Although he has big shoes to fill, his love of people, fearlessness, and energetic attitude are setting him up for success.”

Both Victor E. Bulldog the III and Victor E. Bulldog the IV will work together in the spring of 2023. At this time a ceremony will be held for the changing of the collar to officially induct Victor E. Bulldog IV as Fresno State’s acting mascot.

“It’s exciting to be able to celebrate the live mascot legacy as a community,” said Jacqui Glasener, executive director and live mascot caretaker for the Fresno State Alumni Association. “As the only CSU campus with a live mascot, we are distinguished among our peers for the Bulldog spirit we bring to 300,000 alumni worldwide.”

Fans can continue to follow Victor E. Bulldog III as he wraps up his tenure during his #VictorELap retirement tour via social media.