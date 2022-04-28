FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Anyone with dreams of being a vampire has an opportunity to do so at the first-ever National Garlic Festival in Fresno.

The organizers of the National Garlic Festival are looking for up to 20 actors to be vampires at the inaugural festival and interact with the attendees.

For the uninitiated, vampires are said to be afraid of garlic. According to the Toronto Garlic Festival, the conflict between vampires and garlic relates to the rumored source of vampirism. The suggestion is that the condition that causes vampirism (sensitivity to light, changes to the skin, erosion of the gums) is actually a disease called porphyria. Those who have porphyria are intolerant to foods that have a high sulfur content, such as garlic – hence the vampire’s dislike of garlic.

Fresno’s National Garlic Festival is scheduled to take place from May 13 through May 15 at the Fresno Fairgrounds. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend and the vampires are needed to interact with the crowd. The festival will provide costumes and makeup for the actors.

The advertisement says vampires are to “generally pretend to be disgusted/afraid of people eating garlic foods” and are supposed to be family-friendly as well. Pay is $20 per hour.

Vampires will be needed on May 8 for the Vampire Run 5K (vampires are not required to run in the race) and from May 13 through May 15 for the National Garlic Festival itself. Interested vampires can apply through this link.