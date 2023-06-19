FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Another food truck event is coming to Fresno, promising a unique twist to the traditional foodie get-together.

Fresno Street Eats is starting a night market called ¡VAMOS!, making its debut on Friday, June 23 in Downtown Fresno.

The market is taking over Fulton Street between Inyo and Tulare, filling it with food, shopping, and culture from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

President and founder of Fresno Street Eats Mike Osegueda says he is excited to bring something this to this part of Fresno as it has not been done here yet and at night.

“We wanted to activate some different parts of Fulton Street, downtown has always been important to me and had a place in my heart, I’m all about bringing awareness to these businesses and supporting our local businesses, and showing another part of Downtown Fresno that doesn’t always get the hype that other parts do,” says Osegueda.

Osegueda says that they have had success in the brewery district, which is not far from where they are putting on Vamos! He says that half of the footprint has been completed with the brewery district and now it’s time to expand that footprint into Fulton Street.

“We do events all across the Valley and even a night market in Chinatown once a month. We traveled to SoCal and they are very successful, their night markets are very popular. We loved it but said ‘how can we do this, but give it a Fresno spin?’ So this new market is drawn from the inspiration from Chinatown and bringing that type of energy and success here in Fresno, to our Hispanic culture and showcasing these businesses,” said Osegueda.

Osegueda added that his new market is going to bring more food trucks, hosted in a bigger space, adding that it will be the same energy – just at a higher level.

“It’s cool that it’s in this little part of downtown. There are a lot of these businesses that aren’t open at night, so getting them to stay open is a big deal,” says Osegueda.

Osegueda says admission is free and all ages are welcome.