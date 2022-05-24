FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is considered one of the worst travel destinations for retired people on vacation, according to a survey by Aging in Place.

Those putting the research together say they compiled a list of the largest and most visited cities in the U.S. and ranked each of them on their suitability for senior travelers. That considered public transport, sightseeing opportunities, weather and available hotels.

In the top 10 list of the worst locations for retirees to go on vacation, Memphis is at number one – and Fresno is at number nine.

Fresno’s ranking among the worst locations for retirees is due to the number of art galleries (three of them), the low number of attractions, average yearly rainfall, percentage of people that use public transport, the percentage of hotels with wheelchair access – creating a combined retirement travel score of 3.63 out of 10.

Rank City Number of art galleries Number of attractions Average yearly rainfall (mm) % of people that use public transport % of hotels with wheelchair access Retirement travel score/10 1 Memphis 7 337 1,395 1.3 46.63 1.54 2 Mesa 1 164 220 1.4 31.96 1.97 3 Oklahoma City 7 321 924 0.5 67.73 2.86 4 Atlanta 23 850 1,281 1.4 52.90 3.04 5 San Jose 7 317 342 4.1 13.79 3.08 6 El Paso 3 199 223 1.5 63.39 3.21 7 Fort Worth 7 386 965 0.7 59.22 3.42 8 Detroit 11 344 872 6.6 30.43 3.51 9 Fresno 3 117 279 1.5 57.89 3.63 10 Indianapolis 6 448 1,108 1.6 69.17 3.72

The only other California city to feature on the worst list is San Jose.

However, California cities do feature in the top 10 best list as well (although no Central Valley cities appear on that list). At number four is Los Angeles and number two on the list is San Francisco. In fact, the Bay Area city just missed out on the top spot – which was clinched by Las Vegas.