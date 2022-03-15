FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The solution to drivers currently paying high prices to fill up on fuel could be found in something some restaurants are giving away for free: used cooking oil. With a few hours’ work, diesel engines can be converted to run on the used oil – something that Fresno Pacific Professor Ken Martins Friesen has done over to over ten different vehicles.

“Running on non-fossil fuels is a cleaner, greener, kind of way to run a car.”

Ken started converting vehicles in 2005 starting with a Volkswagen sedan. The original diesel engine remained in place and a second fuel tank to hold the used vegetable oil was added. Ken says the conversion process would not be too difficult for someone mechanically minded.

“I just got a kit that I used. It came with the tank, its aluminum tank, it came with all the hoses. There’s really no motors involved. There’s one electrical switch, where you switch literally from diesel to vegetable oil.”

Ken says the vehicle needs to run on diesel first to warm up the vegetable oil before the fuel source can be swapped over, making this conversion ideal for mid to long-range drives on a budget.

Filling up the vegetable oil gas tank (image courtesy of kenssite.net)

“The reason I was doing it then was to show our community, to show Fresno and the community, that we didn’t have to be reliant on fossil fuels…the tests that I saw, the tests that I read about, all showed that NOx was lower, sulfur dioxide SO₂ was lower. Basically, the things that diesels are bad at were all better running on used vegetable oil.”

Ken says he sourced the used oil from a number of different restaurants, either receiving it for free or paying very little for it.

“I never had a lack of supply of oil.”

The process is legal in California. According to the state, taxation of biofuels is administered by the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. More on the state rules can be found here.

Ken says he used vegetable oil to power his travels for about ten years and did not have any major problems during that time.

“People are always looking for ways to get around high prices and everything,” said Ken. “I think there are certainly ways to do that are creative and innovative.”