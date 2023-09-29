FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno-based dental group wants to buy back unopened Halloween candy to give to troops overseas.

The Willow Dental Group in Fresno is partnering with Move America Forward to host their tenth annual Halloween Candy Buy Back.

Immediately following Halloween, beginning, Wednesday, November 1st, trick-or-treaters are invited to bring their left-over, unopened, non-powder candy to Willow Dental Group and receive cash – $2.00 per pound, up to five pounds ($10 maximum).

Organizers say all candy collected will be sent to MoveAmerica Forward, a nonprofit organization that sends care packages to troops and first responders serving locally and overseas.

Willow Dental Group says they will also have a letter-writing station for kids to write thank-you

letters and draw pictures to be included in the packages for the troops and first responders.

“Kids can still have all of the fun of trick-or-treating, and eating some candy in moderation, but then selling us the rest for our troops,” said Dr. Shawn Anderson, who is leading the anti-decay movement in exchange for the candy.

Candy will be collected at Willow Dental Group, located at 6753 N. Willow Avenue in Fresno, Wednesday through Friday following Halloween, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., November 1 through 3.

For more information about the program, visit the Willow Dental Group website or call or text (559) 203-6816.