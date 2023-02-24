FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Winds as fast as 50 mph slammed the Central Valley over the past few weeks, bringing down trees, damaging powerlines, and leaving a lot of debris. Some of that debris has caused problems for farmers and American Avenue Landfill owned and operated by Fresno County.

The issue began after high winds picked up trash from the landfill and swept it onto nearby orchards. The result was a variety of colored plastic trash bags of all sizes wrapping themselves around the branches – and covering areas of the ground.

YourCentralValley.com spoke with a farmer who said that the unusually high winds have made the trash situation in the orchard worse than ever. The trash on the trees was damaging the flowers that were in full bloom and stopping bees from being able to pollinate.

The farmer added that, if the issue continues, it could also pose an issue finding a contractor to harvest their orchards as an inspection of their field could see it labeled as a hazard to their machines.

The farmer we spoke to says they have spoken with Fresno County officials to find out what could be done about the issue and said the county had offered staff to clean up the debris. However, the farmer declined as they said the trees needed to be cleaned up in a particular way to prevent them from being damaged. The trash had wrapped itself in such a way that trying to pull them off could break the branches, which is significant as the trees are trained to grow in certain ways.

YourCentralValley.com also received a comment from Fresno County Public Works and Planning. Officials acknowledge that the high winds have caused trash to spread to some of the surrounding trees and have offered financial resources as well as their staff to clean up the area, but the farmers have elected not to use their proposed services.

Fresno County officials also say that staff members are evaluating different preventive measures to try and prevent this from happening in the future.